Mohit Suri’s sequel to his 2014 ‘Ek Villain’ – ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is inching closer and closer to its theatrical release and the main cast members of the movie are going all out to promote their upcoming movie.

As a part of their movie promotions, the cast members unveiled the biggest mask in Jaipur on Tuesday, July 26.

Actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were in Jaipur at the famous Patrika Gate of the city where they unveiled a huge 20 feet tall “Villain” mask. During the course of their promotions the stars of the movie have kept their fans surprised and entertained but this has to be the biggest and boldest presentation for their movie.

For the unveiling, John Abraham looked effortlessly stylish in a Black tee, jeans and sports shoe. Arjun Kapoor, too was all black, save for his brown leather jacket.

The girls, Disha and Tara, were completely chic. Disha wore a dainty baby pink dress with white shoes and Tara matched a nude bralette top with striped co-ord set and she added to the chic of her outfit by leaving her open and free.

The original ‘Ek Villain’, which released in 2014, starred Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif. Riteish showed his sheer versatility as an actor by playing the creepy villain in that movie.

In the sequel, from the trailer it is clear that things are far more chaotic and more importantly, this sequel is no longer black and white and only deals with the shades of grey. The trailer has increased the intrigue around the movie and fans are eager to find out that this time around, who is the villain?

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is slated to release in cinemas on July 29, 2022.