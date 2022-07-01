The trailer of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ was launched with a lot of fanfare on Thursday, June 30 which included the entire ensemble cast – John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

As for the trailer, it offers an intriguing glimpse into a villainous world showcasing layered characters and some high-octane action. One other thing that caught the eye was the sizzling chemistry of John Abraham and Disha Patani as well as Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the trailer here:

After the trailer there was a press conference where John Abraham was asked about his chemistry with Disha Patani and some even compared it to his chemistry with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu.

To this John said, “I think there are certain actors, with whom I have worked with in the past, my chemistry with them was lovely. I think with Disha it was absolutely fantastic. And you will see it in the film.”

He also added, “Kyunki bahut kam logon ke saath aisa hota hai ki (There are very few people with whom) when you see them onscreen, you look at them and you say, ‘it’s really working. With Disha, we felt that. It was really nice and special.”

‘Ek Villain Returns’ also pairs up Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the first time. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri who also directed the original, ‘Ek Villain’.

At the press conference of the trailer launch, director Mohit Suri also confirmed that Tara Sutaria is not only starring in the movie, but she is also singing for the movie’s music album.

Addressing this Mohit said, “Tara is actually singing for the film also. She is a great singer. I was like wow this is double whammy.” For the unversed, Tara started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer only. She sang for Disney India’s ‘Big Bada Boom’.