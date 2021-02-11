The second installment of Ek Villain, directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, is set to release on February 11 next year. The news was confirmed by the films cast John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as well as director Suri on Thursday.

John and Arjun posted the same note on Instagram: “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022.”

Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani had identical posts, too: “Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge.. #EkVillainReturns, February 11, 2022.”

Director Suri wrote: “Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns 11th Feb, 2022.”

Ek Villain released in 2014. It was an action thriller and a tragic love story, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a hit and its music became a rage.

–IANS

dc/vnc