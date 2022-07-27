Looking for a fun-filled weekend family outing? Ekal Canada’s ‘Picnic in the Park’ offers a full day of family fun with fishing, hiking trails, entertainment, games, prizes, yummy food by Warraich Grill and much more. Get your tickets as soon as possible.

Presented by TD Bank, all proceeds of Ekal’s summer fundraiser which will be held on Sunday, August 7 at Glen Haffy Conservation Park in Caledon, will go towards the education of children in rural and tribal parts of India.

Enjoy a fun-filled day (11 am to 7 pm) with family and friends and support a worthy cause. Program outline is below.

Art in the Park

Vismay Sanghi, an experienced muralist with some artistic tricks up his sleeve, is looking forward to painting with you Yoga for all levels

Meet and practice yoga with Dr. Swapna Shah (M.D. Ayurveda) Sing – open mic

Treat: Vivek Jadon, Amisha Gandhi, Bhupendra Rajora

Sing and perform for picnic guests Treat: Vivek Jadon, Amisha Gandhi, Bhupendra Rajora Sports

Enjoy an afternoon of sports with the enthusiastic Ekal Youth Team Tambola

Win cash, gift cards, hamper and jewelry

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children aged 6-12 years. To purchase tickets please visit www.ekal.ca.

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada (Ekal Canada) was founded in 2007. Ekal is a registered Canadian charity and a non-profit organization engaged in the education of tribal, indigenous children in rural India and Nepal. Ekal Canada has zero administrative cost due to generous donation support from Shah Financial Planning Inc. This means 100% of the proceeds from your donations go towards Ekal’s programs.