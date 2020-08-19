Ekta Kapoor dissociates herself from Pavitra Rishta Fund for mental health

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor has distanced herself from Pavitra Rishta Fund, set up with an aim to spread mental health awareness among people. Her decision comes after Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, gave out a strong message against using the late actor as a poster boy for mental health awareness.

The fund drew its name from Ekta Kapoor’s “Pavitra Rishta”, the TV series that made Sushant a household name before he became a Bollywood star. The producer was being severely trolled for lending support to the fund, a gesture that many felt meant she was supporting the depression theory in Sushant’s death, which his family has rejected.

Social media users soon launched the hashtag #ShameOnEktaKapoor, which started trending.

Ekta has subsequently tweeted: “Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails.”

She also posted a note that read: “While I support the cause of mental health, I dissociate myself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund till the investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the rest of the country, I would like the truth to come out.”

Earlier, the producer was heavily trolled on social media over her association with the Pavitra Rishta Fund.

“How dare you Ekta Kapoor? The proceeding is on process and people like you declared him mentally unstable! You and your whole gang should check your sanity,” wrote one user, while another said: “For Ekta Kapoor Death is a business”.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. In July, a month after Sushant’s demise, Ekta had joined hands with Zee5 India CEO Tarun Katial for the Pavitra Rishta Fund.

–IANS

sug/vnc