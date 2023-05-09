ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor reunite for new film

Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have joined hands once again for a yet-untitled film, which is scheduled to release on September 22, 2023.

The details of the project are under wraps.

The yet-untitled next is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network.

The two have already joined hands for in the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor.

Their second collaboration is for the upcoming movie ‘The Crew’, which stars Tabu, Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

20230509-152803

