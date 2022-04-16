ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has entered the reality show ‘Lock Upp’. She had a gala time with the contestants and also talked about her favourite contestants.

Both Kangana Ranaut and Ekta praised Munawar Faruqui for his game and called him ‘brainy’.

Ekta said Munawar is “an interesting kaidi”.

She further revealed names of her favourite contestants on the show and said: “I’ll mention my five favourite Kaidis and I don’t care if others feel bad about it.” She took name of her favorite 5 inmates : Payal Rohtagi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Zeeshan Khan and Poonam Pandey

With Kangana Ranaut as the host and controversial celebrity contestants as kaidi for 72 days in jail, the show has garnered 200+ MN viewers.

Speaking about ALTBalaji as it celebrates its fifth anniversary, Ektaa R Kapoor shared: “This is an overwhelming moment for all of us at ALTBalaji. It’s been a glorious journey and the best time to be in the OTT business where we are charting a new course by creating path-breaking content.”

“We believed in creating and delivering a variety of content to our viewers and we started the year on a powerful note with our reality show ‘Lock Upp’. I want to thank viewers across India for their continued love and support,” she added.

