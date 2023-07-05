As the film ‘Lootera’ clocks 10 years of release in Hindi cinema, producer Ektaa R Kapoor says it surpassed all expectations and that it has become a timeless masterpiece even though the movie wasn’t considered as “quintessential entertainment”.

‘Lootera’ starring Ranveer Singh and Sonankshi Sinha is a period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and the second half is based on author O. Henry’s 1907 short story ‘The Last Leaf’.

The film is based in the era of 1950s against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act by the newly independent India. It revolves around a young con man posing as an archaeologist and the daughter of a Bengali zamindar.

Speaking about ‘Lootera’, Ektaa said: “Ten years ago, when I made ‘Lootera,’ at that time, it wasn’t seen as quintessential entertainment. But I had a vision- a vision of a film that would steal everyone’s heart. Today, on its 10-year anniversary, I am proud to say that ‘Lootera’ surpassed all expectations.

“It has become a timeless masterpiece, reminding us all that good movies stay in public consciousness. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have brought it to life.”

