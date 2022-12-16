ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ektaa R. Kapoor’s ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ to leap 20 years ahead

NewsWire
0
0

TV czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor is known for her intriguing family dramas and recently, she informed her fans about her and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ taking a 20-year leap.

The show that started on December 19, 2019 features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. While Sargun is seen as a gynaecologist Dr Preesha, Abrar plays a rich and famous rockstar Rudraksh Khurana. The plot revolves around the two characters and focuses on their love, romance and seperation.

Now, as the show takes a 20-year leap, there will be new characters, Samrat and Nayantara, who are completely opposite and from altogether from distinct backgrounds. Sargun and Abrar will be seen in a different look from their character of Preesha and Rudraksh in the earlier season.

Ektaa wrote in the caption: “Yeh Hai Chahatein! 2019 mein shuru huye chahaton ke iss safar ne kayi mod dekhe hain. Har mod par aapne Rudraksh aur Preesha ka saath diya. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga- Ek nayaa mod jo iss kahani ko aur inn qirdaaron ko ek naye roop mein pesh karega. To kaisi hogi pyaar ki kahani 20 saalon ke baad? (Yeh Hai Chahatein which started in 2019 saw ups and down in this journey of desires. You always supported Rudraksh aur Preesha. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga – a new twist which will present this story and these characters in a new form. So how will the love story be after 20 years?)

‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ airs on Star Plus. It is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor.

20221216-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Followed dictum of ‘less is more’ while playing role in ‘Lost’:...

    Film costume designer N J Sathya ties the knot with Gokila

    BTS ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour to continue with April...

    ‘Closet writer’ Ranveer Singh talks about the power of tragic humour...