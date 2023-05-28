INDIA

Elderly man beaten to death in Gurugram

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three men under the influence of alcohol in the New Palam Vihar area in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victim Rajveer, a native of Bihar, was currently residing with his family on rent in the New Palam Vihar police station area.

The deceased’s family members told the police that, Rajveer was sitting on a stool outside the house at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“During this, three youths living in the neighbourhood were quarrelling with each other. When Rajveer interfered and asked the reason behind the dispute, the trio started beating Rajveer with sticks and stones and injured him badly,” the family told the police.

When the victims’s wife and daughter-in-law came to his rescue, the accused also attacked them, due to which the women fled the spot and hide in their house. The accused entered the victim’s house and attacked the victim’s son and the duo women and injured them as well.

In the scuffle, Rajveer suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The case is being investigated. Police are making efforts to arrest the absconding accused,” Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, said.

