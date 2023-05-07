A 65-year-old man has committed suicide in Assam’s Jorhat district after his intimate video with a young woman was uploaded to a porn site, an official said on Sunday.

Three persons, including the woman in the video, were arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Darshana Bharali, Abhishek Kashyap and Kishalay Sarma.

According to the police, the elderly man’s body was found at his home on Friday. His family later lodged a complaint against the accused trio.

During the investigation, the police came to know that all the three arrested individuals, including the woman, were involved in making adult videos and uploading them on porn sites to earn money.

Mohanlal Meena, Superintendent of Police, Jorhat district, told IANS: “Darshana Bharali and Abhishek Kashyap were in a relationship. They used to make such videos and later uploaded them to international porn sites.”

In the recent case, Abhishek’s friend Kishalay also got involved in this racket and uploaded Darshana’s intimate video with the elderly man on a site that was accessible in India also.

A section of people who knew the victim also saw the intimate video, the police officer added.

During the investigation, the police recovered many intimate videos of Darshana with people of different age groups. It is being suspected that these contents were uploaded to porn sites to earn money.

Meena said, “We are investigating the bank details of the accused.”

“As all three accused are at a young age, we are trying to look into all angles,” he said.

20230507-223802