INDIA

Elderly man found dead at his house in Delhi

A 75-year-old man was found dead at his house in South Delhi and the police suspect a robbery bid behind the murder, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Freedom Fighter Enclave, Neb Sarai.

A senior police official said that the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call at around 8.15 a.m. on Tuesday morning about the man not opening his door, following which a team was immediately rushed to the spot.

“The team found Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood with a head injury. Rooms in the house were ransacked,” he said.

According to the official, the victim lived alone in the house and his two sons lived out of Delhi.

“The family members have been informed. Prima facie, it seems a robbery angle.”

20230222-131802

