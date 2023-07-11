INDIA

Elderly man hospitalised in Aus after crocodile attack

NewsWire
0
0

An elderly man has been hospitalised in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) after being attacked by a crocodile.

The 67-year-old was swimming at Wangi Falls, a popular spot in the Litchfield National Park south of Darwin, on Monday when he was mauled by a saltwater crocodile estimated to be 2 meters long, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was given first aid at the scene by Taneka Starr, an off-duty police officer, and a nurse before being rushed to the nearby Batchelor medical centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and back.

He was later transferred to the Royal Darwin Hospital.

On Tuesday, Dean McAdam, head of Northern Australian Parks at the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security, said access to Wangi Falls will be closed until authorities could guarantee the public’s safety.

It is the fourth crocodile attack reported in the NT in 2023, none of which have been fatal.

More than 160 crocodiles have been removed from waterways across the NT, including one measuring 3.4 meters from Wangi Falls in January.

2023071137413

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 TN districts to get colder by 2-3 degrees, fog likely:...

    Newslaundry, Confluence Media file defamation suit against Karma News in Delhi...

    India jr international badminton: Top-seeded Anupama survives on day of upsets

    Rahul gets bail in defamation case, next hearing on April 13