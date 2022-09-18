A 60-year-old man was robbed by three people in south Delhi’s Madangir area while he was returning home from the market after buying groceries, an official said on Sunday.

The police have arrested two of the three accused who committed the crime. According to the official, a PCR call regarding robbery of a mobile phone and other articles of the caller’s father at Nala Road Madangir was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station on September 13.

The elderly man, in his written complaint, stated that the incident took place on September 13 when he was returning from Pipal Chowk vegetable market via Nala Road, Madangir after purchasing the vegetables.

“At about 9:20 p.m., when the complainant reached near F-2 block, Madangir, 2-3 unknown boys of age about 20-25 years came from behind, caught hold of him and robbed his gold chain, one ring of 15 gram, a wrist watch, a mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 4,000-5,000 cash along with some documents,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter. During the investigation, a police team was constituted which checked the footage of about 70 CCTV cameras in the area and developed local intelligence on its basis.

After scanning multiple CCTV footages, all the three accused, identified as Rahul (22), Jaidev (22) and Harsh Negi were identified. Subsequently, the police team conducted raids at their addresses and two of the three accused were arrested while the third accused Harsh Negi is still at large.

