INDIA

Elderly person beaten with iron rod in Greater Noida

NewsWire
0
0

An elderly person residing in the Victory Amara Society in Greater Noida was beaten with an iron rod following an argument over stopping the supply of water to the overflowing tank installed on the roof of his house.

Victim Pratap Singh’s son Prashant, who resides in flat number 1205 of the society, said they live on the top floor of the building. A water tank has been installed on their roof which does not have an auto cut and is operated manually.

“On Wednesday, when my father told the plumber at the gate of the society to stop the water supply to the overflowing tank, the latter entered into an argument with him. The plumber and electrician hit my father with an iron rod and a wooden stick. My father sought help from the security guards of the building but in vain.”

Pratap Singh was beaten outside the society as a CCTV camera is installed at its gate, his son said.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the Bisrakh police on Thursday registered an FIR against the accused plumber and electrician of the society, ADCP, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

20221013-174005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CGHS Society case: 3 sentenced to 4 yrs rigorous imprisonment

    BJP eyeing gains in Uttarakhand after repealing Char Dham Devasthanam Board...

    IDCA unveils specially-abled cricket team India Jersey for DICC T20 Champions...

    Vijayan’s ‘pathshala’ for 17 new faces in cabinet