An elderly person died in a queue while waiting to submit his pension papers on Tuesday in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Police sources said 62-year-old Sonaullah Bhat of the Malangam village died while waiting in a queue to submit his pension papers.

“He suddenly collapsed while waiting in line to submit his pension papers at the tehsil office of the social welfare department in Bandipora.

“He was shifted to a hospital where doctors said he was brought dead with cardiopulmonary failure as the suspected cause of death,” sources said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.

