HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Elderly person dies waiting in queue to submit pension papers in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

An elderly person died in a queue while waiting to submit his pension papers on Tuesday in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Police sources said 62-year-old Sonaullah Bhat of the Malangam village died while waiting in a queue to submit his pension papers.

“He suddenly collapsed while waiting in line to submit his pension papers at the tehsil office of the social welfare department in Bandipora.

“He was shifted to a hospital where doctors said he was brought dead with cardiopulmonary failure as the suspected cause of death,” sources said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.

20221220-131210

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lab leak theory: Study finds Covid DNA linked to Moderna patent

    Ayushman Bharat now includes bone marrow transplant in UP

    5 Karnataka ministers made in charge of Covid care

    India’s 100 cr Covid vax is historic & proud moment: Shah