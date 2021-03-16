A 76-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by her own son following a parking dispute that took an ugly turn in Delhi’s Bindapur area. The deceased has been identified as Avtar Kaur.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the occupants of a bulding eneterd into a fight over some parking issue in Dwarka’s Bindapur.

A woman later called the police and told them that there were some heated arguments with the owner of the building over parking of vehicles, but the matter has been sorted, saying that she did not want to pursue the issue.

Later, video footage revealed that after the incident, an argument broke out between the elderly woman named Avtar Kaur and her son Ranbir and his wife.

“During the altercation, Ranbir slapped his mother on the face due to which she fell down. When they took her to the hospital, doctors declared her dead. Legal action has been initiated against the offenders,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP, Dwarka.

–IANS

zaz/arm