Elderly woman gored to death by bull in UP

In the sixth such case in the region this year, a 70-year-old woman who had gone to the field to get cattle fodder, was gored to death by a stray bull at Kanwara village in Firozabad district.

The bull pierced Kishan Devi’s stomach, killing her on the spot.

Sub-divisional magistrate SD Pandey said, “The tehsildar has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident. As per government norms, suitable compensation will be provided to the victim’s family.”

Locals later staged a protest and blocked a nearby road. They said that stray bulls have attacked five people in the past one month, and since January 2022, at least six people have been killed in such attacks in the Agra region.

The woman’s family said, “Local authorities have failed to curb the stray cattle menace despite repeated appeals. These cattle have been causing large scale damage to our crops.”

Last year, a 37-year-old farmer who was working in his crop field was killed by a stray bull in Sewala Gaurva village of Agra district.

Similarly, a 58-year-old farmer, Rampal Singh Katheria, who was guarding his crop was killed by a bull in Etah district.

In January last year, a 32-year-old farmer of Kheragarh sub-division killed himself after stray cattle caused damage to his mustard crop grown on rented land.

As per 2019 data from the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, UP reported 18.4 lakh stray cattle incidents, the highest in the country.

