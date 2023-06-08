INDIA

Elderly woman killed, two others injured by armed robbers in Delhi

A septuagenarian woman was killed while her husband and their tenant were injured by a group of armed robbers, who entered their house and robbed them on Thursday in northeaster Delhi, an official said.

The deceased is identified as Shamim (70). Her husband identified as Abbas (70) and the tenant Zahid are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

According to police, information was received regarding 5-6 persons who had entered a house at street no-5 in Maujpur’s Ambedkar Basti and robbed the residents of the house, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot and on preliminary inquiry, it was found that Shamim, Abbas and Zahid received injuries and they were shifted to the hospital for medical aid, where Shamim was declared brought dead by the doctors,” said a senior police official.

