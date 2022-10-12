INDIA

Elderly woman murdered in her house in Lucknow

Three men broke into the residence of a 72-year-old woman in Krishna Nagar locality and killed her with an iron rod.

The deceased has been identified as Madhubala Saxena, a retired bank employee.

Her nephew Saujanya Saxena also lives in the house with his wife and daughter, said that three men broke into their house. He said that he, his wife and daughter locked themselves in their room but they heard their aunt screaming.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-Krishna Nagar, Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, said that according to the statement given by the nephew, the three armed men entered the residence of the victim through the terrace.

The police official said that the nephew suspected the involvement of a jailed-history sheeter, Lalit Sonkar, who has had personal enmity with the family for the past few years.

The ACP said five teams had been set up to identify and arrest the assailants.

An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered.

Sonkar had married the victim’s niece a few years ago, and had even opened fire on Saujanya near Alambagh Intermediate College on May 17 this year.

