Elderly woman, two sons ‘attempt suicide’ in Kolkata flat

Kolkata, June 26 (IANS) A 67-year-old woman and her two sons on Friday allegedly tried to commit suicide at their Kolkata flat due to acute poverty and joblessness in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis that has largely impacted low-income families across the country.

The incident occurred in Sonali Park area under Regent Park police station jurisdiction.

Police said the woman and her two sons, aged 42 and 38, were evacuated to the hospital from their second floor flat after they had consumed poison.

“When we entered the flat we saw all three lying unconscious. One of their relatives, who stays nearby, got to know about the suicide bid as one of the sons had called him up and told that they had consumed poison. He immediately informed the area police station. We got them admitted at the Baghajatin State General Hospital for treatment,” a police official said.

The elder son used to work for a senior advocate at the Calcutta High Court but lost his job due to the lockdown. According to area people, the family had not been able to pay even the rent of their flat for past few months. Their financial condition worsened due to the lockdown in March.

“We will question the three once they regain consciousness,” police said.

