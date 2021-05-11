The newly elected legislators of the Tamil Nadu assembly started taking oath on Tuesday with Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin was the first among them.

Pro-term Speaker K. Pitchandi administered the oath to Stalin.

The oath taking ceremony of all the 234 legislators will be completed on Tuesday itself as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected on Wednesday, May 12.

The DMK won 133 seats including 8 of its coalition partners (MDMK, MMK,TVK and MNMK) who won in the “Rising Sun” symbol of the party. The Congress, its alliance partner won 18 seats while VCK, CPM and CPI won 4 seats each.

The AIADMK won 65 seats and its ally Puratchi Bharatham’s Jagan Moorthy won a seat on the “Two Leaves” symbol of the party. The BJP won 4 seats while the PMK won 5.

