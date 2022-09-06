Elected representatives in Goa are always accessible to the people for which he is really impressed, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said on Tuesday.

Pillai was speaking after visiting the Bicholim and Sattari talukas as part of his “Sampurna Goa Yatra”. The Governor also interacted with the newly-elected sarpanchs and members of various village panchayats of these two talukas.

“Elected representatives and voters share a cordial relation in the state. The elected representatives always listen to the grievances of the people and they are always accessible to the people for which I am impressed,” Pillai said.

“If you consider the per capita income index, Goa is at the top position, while for happiness index it is Mizoram which is at first position,” Pillai said.

The Governor also said that the demands made by the sarpanchs will be passed on to the concerned departments and he will also personally pursue the matter till the issues are solved, Pillai said.

