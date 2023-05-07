Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said strengthening the SAD-BSP alliance by electing its joint candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Jalandhar would be the most appropriate homage to late five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Addressing a public meeting at Goraya in favour of Sukhi, he said: “Badal Sahab was worried about the manner in which divisive politics were spoiling the atmosphere in the state in his last days. He felt an attempt was being made to defame Punjabis by terming them as separatists and imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on them.”

“We must defeat such forces,” he said while condemning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for colluding with the Central government “to defame Punjabis”.

Delivering an emotional address with a fully loose beard in a style reminiscent of the former chief minister, the SAD President said: “I have vowed to take Punjab ahead in the same manner as Badal Sahab. The entire party is also committed to this task. We will follow the pro-farmer and pro-poor policies of Badal Sahab while standing firm on the principle of peace and communal harmony.”

Sukhbir Badal said “many people approached me during the last 10 days to relate how Badal Sahab had touched their lives. I feel that if I can even do 10 per cent of what the former Chief Minister did during these 70 years of public life, I will be a success”.

He went on the relate how the former Chief Minister was the architect of modern day Punjab and had brought in development be it creating the ‘mandi’ system which led to procurement of foodgrains, creating focal points, establishing thermal plants, four-lane expressways and airports.

“Badal Sahab also made Punjab power surplus during this term and if we are facing power problems now it is because both this government as well as the previous Congress government failed Punjabis by failing to generate additional power.”

About SAD-BSP candidate Sukhi, the SAD President said: “Dr Sukhi is a known physician, besides being a prominent social activist. He has a proven track record of taking up peoples issues in the Vidhan Sabha. In direct contrast both the AAP and BJP candidates are turncoats while the Congress candidate’s family has done nothing for this constituency despite representing it for nine years.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami and SAD-BSP candidate Sukhi also spoke on the occasion and highlighted how the Choudhary family had failed to register one achievement to its credit in Jalandhar even as they condemned the AAP government for discriminating against the Scheduled Caste community.

The event also witnessed former AAP 2017 candidate from this constituency Sarup Singh Kadhiana who got more than 35,000 votes, announcing his support to Sukhi.

