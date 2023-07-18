INDIA

Election Commission appoints EROs, DEOs for Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

As part of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday appointed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) for the state.

The Election Commission, in consultation with the state government, issued two notifications in this regard.

Under the first notification, the poll panel has designated a select group of competent officers as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the 119 Assembly constituencies within the state.

These officers will play a vital role in managing the electoral rolls, ensuring accurate voter registration, and maintaining electoral data integrity.

Similarly, the second notification designates certain officers as District Election Officers for each of the 33 districts.

While district collectors have been appointed as District Election Officers in 32 districts, the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be the District Election Officer for Hyderabad district.

Additional district collectors, revenue divisional officers, ITDA project officers, GHMC deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners and deputy collectors have been appointed as EROs.

Assembly elections in the state are due to be held towards the end of this year.

2023071841450

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces in India women’s T20...

    Delhi Police files FIR over killing of two stray puppies

    TN district to create world record by planting 6L tree saplings...

    Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee two sides of same coin: Bengal BJP...