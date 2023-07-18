As part of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday appointed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) for the state.

The Election Commission, in consultation with the state government, issued two notifications in this regard.

Under the first notification, the poll panel has designated a select group of competent officers as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the 119 Assembly constituencies within the state.

These officers will play a vital role in managing the electoral rolls, ensuring accurate voter registration, and maintaining electoral data integrity.

Similarly, the second notification designates certain officers as District Election Officers for each of the 33 districts.

While district collectors have been appointed as District Election Officers in 32 districts, the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be the District Election Officer for Hyderabad district.

Additional district collectors, revenue divisional officers, ITDA project officers, GHMC deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners and deputy collectors have been appointed as EROs.

Assembly elections in the state are due to be held towards the end of this year.

