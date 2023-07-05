INDIA

Election Commission seeks report on alleged wrong info by Gali Janardhana Reddy

The Election Commission has sought a report from the District Commissioner of Koppal district in connection with the case alleging non declaration of assets and vehicles by mining baron turned politician Gali Janardhana Reddy in his election affidavit submitted before the Assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday.

Janardhana Reddy is presently the MLA from Gangavathy constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari and pushed the BJP candidate Paranna Munavalli who was holding the seat to the third position.

Tapalu Shyam Prasad, a mining industrialist from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Reddy.

He had alleged that Reddy had not given correct information on vehicles and property details.

The complaint had been considered seriously by the Election Commission and it had written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal to look into the matter and submit a report.

The previous BJP government had given consent for the seizure of properties of Reddy.

Reddy had launched a new political party, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Party (KRPP) and won from the Gangavathi seat by securing 65,791 votes. Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari had secured 57,674 votes and Paranna Munavalli of BJP had polled 29,918 votes. The development is seen as a setback for Reddy who had started second innings in politics.

