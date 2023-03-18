INDIA

Election Commission team to visit Assam for delimitation discussions

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission will meet a variety of stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, and hold discussions before the delimitation exercise of constituencies in Assam, an official statement said on Saturday.

The full bench of the Election Commission, which consists of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will visit Assam from March 26 to 28 to undertake conversations with various sections, it said.

“The Commission has chosen to visit Assam in order to ascertain the actual situation and the expectations of the stakeholders and general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state.

“During this time, the Commission will meet with political parties, public figures, civil society organisations, social service providers, and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, to acquire first-hand information,” the statement said.

The Commission stated that it wants all stakeholders to collaborate in the effort and offer insightful ideas so that the assignment is finished on time in order to gather information regarding the ongoing delimitation process.

The Assam government earlier scrapped four districts and merged them with other districts by a decision in a cabinet meeting, just a day before the Election Commission’s imposed ban on administrative reforms came into effect.

20230318-205405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Teacher booked for slapping girl repeatedly

    Bengal LoP alleges irregularities in govt land sale, seeks Guv intervention

    Cong express condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar

    Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini Court shootout case