The Election Commission will meet a variety of stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, and hold discussions before the delimitation exercise of constituencies in Assam, an official statement said on Saturday.

The full bench of the Election Commission, which consists of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will visit Assam from March 26 to 28 to undertake conversations with various sections, it said.

“The Commission has chosen to visit Assam in order to ascertain the actual situation and the expectations of the stakeholders and general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state.

“During this time, the Commission will meet with political parties, public figures, civil society organisations, social service providers, and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, to acquire first-hand information,” the statement said.

The Commission stated that it wants all stakeholders to collaborate in the effort and offer insightful ideas so that the assignment is finished on time in order to gather information regarding the ongoing delimitation process.

The Assam government earlier scrapped four districts and merged them with other districts by a decision in a cabinet meeting, just a day before the Election Commission’s imposed ban on administrative reforms came into effect.

