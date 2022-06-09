The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday will announce the schedule for the Presidential polls.

The EC sent an invite for a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to announce the dates for the election to the post of President.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term is coming to end on July 24.

The President of India is elected by the members of electoral college consisting of elected Members of Parliament and elected members of all the Assemblies. Nominated members are not eligible to vote.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

