INDIA

Election day declared paid holiday in three NE states

NewsWire
0
0

In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the governments in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya declared paid holiday on the day of polling to enable the employees of government and private organisations to cast their votes.

Officials said that in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and in view of the Assembly elections in the three states, the polling day has been declared a paid holiday for all the employees of government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, private and all the business establishments to enable them to exercise their franchise.

This applies to all categories of employees, including the daily wage and casual workers, and also those electors working outside the constituency concerned.

However, this shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged, an official said.

Elections in Tripura will be held on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls on February 27. Counting of votes for all three states will be taken up on March 2.

20230214-221804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha woman medicaal student killed, body burnt by family, friends blow...

    Jaya Bachchan opens up about her menstrual ordeals back in the...

    Calcutta HC turns down ED plea to freeze Rashmi Metaliks’ assets

    Breathing an independent rhythm