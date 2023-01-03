INDIA

The election to 5 seats of legislative council in Bihar is expected to take place in April this year.

Four MLCs will complete their tenures in May this year while MLC Kedarnath Pandey died in November. MLCs that are completing their tenures are Virendra Narayan Yadav who is representing Saran graduate MLC constituency, Awadesh Narayan Singh of Gaya graduate MLC constituency, Sanjiv Kumar Singh of Kosi teacher MLC constituency and Sanjiv Shyam Singh of Gaya teacher MLC constituency. Kedarnath Singh was representing Saran teacher MLC constituency.

According to an official of the Election Commission of Bihar, the preparation of voter lists has started now and it will be complete in the month of March.

