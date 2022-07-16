The Goa State Election Commission on Saturday announced that the election to 186 village panchayats will be held on August 10 while the counting will be held on August 12.

The model code of conduct has come into force in village areas, Goa State Election Commissioner W.V. Ramanamurthy said at a press conference.

The 186 panchayats have a total of 1,528 wards.

“The filing of nominations for panchayat elections would be from July 18 to 25 and scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 26,” he said adding withdrawal would be on July 27 and later the final list of candidates will be displayed.

He said that a total 8,27,099 voters are eligible to cast votes, in which male voters are 4,01,725, female voters are 4,25,372, and two are of the third gender.

“We have reserved 21 seats (1.37 per cent) for Schedule Caste, 187 (12.32 per cent) for Schedule Tribe and 307 (20.10 per cent) for OBCs,” Ramanamurthy said.

He said along with adequate police force, around 10,700 polling staff will be deployed for smooth conduct of elections.

Ramanamurthy said that 30 out of 1,566 polling booths are identified as vulnerable and sensitive.

