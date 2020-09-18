Election poll shows Biden leads Trump 45-40% in Arizona

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) An influential election projection agency shifted the US presidential race in the state of Arizona toward Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as its latest poll found the former vice president led President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in the state.

A poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) and Cook Political Report released on Thursday showed Biden led Trump 45-40 per cent, larger than the Democrat’s lead over the Republican incumbent in other battleground states like Florida and North Carolina, in both of which the edges were within the margins of error, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another troubling sign for Trump in Arizona, which he won by a narrow 3.5-point advantage over Hillary Clinton in 2016, is that only about 73 per cent of Republicans said they will definitely vote for the president in November, with another 9 per cent saying they are probably or definitely casting their ballot for Biden, the KFF-Cook poll showed.

Furthermore, support for Trump from Arizona’s Latino community was also lagging – 17 per cent compared to Biden’s 55 per cent among the group.

“The new data in this poll, combined with other recent polling in the state, all find Arizona slipping away from Trump,” Cook’s elections analyst Amy Walter said. “We are moving it from Toss Up to Lean Democrat.”

The KFF-Cook poll surveyed 1,298 registered voters in Arizona between August 29 and September 13. It has a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points.

US media projected an easier path for Biden toward winning the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory in the election if he carries Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence told The Hill earlier this week that Arizona is “of great importance” for the Trump-Pence team, and that they will continue to campaign there.

–IANS

rt/