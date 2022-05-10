INDIA

Elections for 7 seats of K’taka Legislative Council on June 3

The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that voting for seven seats of the state’s Legislative Council will take place on June 3.

A notification will be issued in this regard on May 17 and the last date for submission of applications is May 24, the poll body said.

BJP MLCs Lakshman Sangappa Savadi and Lehar Singh; Congress MLCs Ramappa Timmapur, Veena Achaiah and Allam Veerabhadrappa; JD (S) MLCs H.M. Ramesh Gowda and K.V. Narayanaswamy; are retiring on June 14.

The elections will he held between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the process of counting of votes will also be completed on the same day.

May 27 is the last day to take back the nominations.

Going by the number of MLA’s in the legislature, experts say that the state’s ruling BJP will further strengthen its presence in the Council.

The party is expected to win four seats, Congress two and JD (S) one.

