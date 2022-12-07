The next general elections will be held in Bangladesh in the first week of January 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared at a public rally in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.

Addressing the public meeting organised by the district chapter of Awami League (AL) at Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox’s Bazar, Hasina said that BNP-Jamaat is the promoter of militancy who indulged in arms trade, grenade attacks, and arson during their regime.

Earlier, the meeting started with recitation from Quran, Gita, Tripitaka and Bible.

Hasina said, “Grenades that are used in battlefields were thrown at an Awami league rally in 2004. Many people, including the wife of former President Zillur Rahman, along with 26 innocent party workers and leaders were killed in the grenade attack on that fateful day on 24. By the grace of Allah, I survived that day.”

She added, “BNP-Jamaat can give nothing to this country except destruction. After killing the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other members of my family on August 15, 1975, the killers grabbed power and remained at the helm for 21 years.”

“What did they give to Bangladesh? Nothing but murder, money laundering, arms trade, grenade attacks, and militancy. Khaleda Zia grabbed orphan’s money and was sentenced to jail. Tariq Rahman was also sentenced to jail. The people of the country do not expect anything from them,” Hasina said.

The Prime Minister also expressed her gratitude to the people of Bangladesh, saying that she is committed to work for her motherland as people have elected her and her party for the last three terms.

Addressing the local people, the Prime Minister said, “People of Cox’s Bazar, my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for voting for our candidates in 2008, 2014 and 2018. Your voted did not go waste.”

At the beginning of the rally, the Prime Minister inaugurated 29 development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes worth Tk 1,963.86 crore.

20221207-213801