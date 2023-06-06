INDIA

Elections our right, won’t beg anybody to hold them: Omar Abdullah

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC)vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that elections are the right of the people and he won’t beg before anybody to hold them.

Talking to reporters, Omar said, “We also have some self-respect and we won’t beg before anybody to hold the elections here. Election is people’s right and the Election Commission must answer this question,” he said.

“Didn’t the Chief Election Commissioner say that there is a vacuum in J&K which needs to be filled. Why is that vacuum not being filled? If the Election Commission is under pressure then they must say it clearly that they are under pressure and that is why they cannot hold elections here,” Omar added.

He said it was alright to hold the G20 meeting in Srinagar and showcase Kashmir to the World outside yet he asserted people should know the reality.

“Traffic is in a mess here. Distances normally covered in 5 minutes take 40 minutes due to traffic snarls. People are weeping. Students and government employees cannot reach schools and offices on time. Patients on way to hospital die in ambulances because of these traffic jams and nobody seems to be bothered,” he said.

