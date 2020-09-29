Elections to 4 Karnataka Council seats on Oct 28

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Elections would be held for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, elected by graduates and teachers, on October 28, an official said on Tuesday.

“Elections will be held on October 28 for the South-East Graduates, West Graduates, North-East Teachers and Bengaluru Teachers segments, which fell vacant on June 30,” a poll panel official said in a statement.

“The elections will be notified on October 1, last date for nominations is October 8, scrutiny will be held on October 9, last date for withdrawal is October 12 and results will be announced on November 2,” the official said.

The poll panel also issued guidelines to conduct the elections in view of the Covid pandemic.

Sitting members Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S.V. Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna had retired as their 6-year term ended on June 30, but the elections could not be held since then due to the coronavirus spread.

In the 75-member Council, whose strength is 71 now, the ruling BJP has 27 members, the Congress 29, including the Chairman, the JD-S 14 and there is one Independent.

