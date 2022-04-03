SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Elections will be held in Pakistan in 90 days: Ex-Minister

Pakistan’s former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said elections will be held in 90 days as the National Assembly was dissolved by President Arif Alvi on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice, Dunya News reported.

Habib said that Pakistanis residing abroad have been given the right to vote by Parliament therefore the opposition cannot take that right of the overseas Pakistani’s back.

On Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a televised address just minutes after the dismissal, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections.

The President, heeding to the proposal, dissolved the NA, paving the way for the elections.

