The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish the state’s first electric crematorium in Varanasi to dispose off bodies of animals.

This one of its kind crematoria has been designed in such a way that it can dispose off the bodies of around 12 big animals in a day.

The ashes of the animals could be used as fertilizer.

Anil Kumar Singh, additional executive officer, Zila Panchayat, said: “The electric crematorium for animals is the need of an hour. The crematorium would come up in Cholapur development block and is expected to get operational by next month.”

Singh said the estimated cost of the crematorium was around Rs 2.24 crore and it was being constructed on around 0.1180 hectares of land.

Initially it would be operated through electricity but later there were options to convert it to gas or solar power.

20220919-084605