Electric Engineer turns burglar due to drug addition, held

An Electric Engineer who turned burglar due to the addition of drugs was arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

DCP of Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that the accused was identified as Sammy alias Abhishek (27), a resident of Kankarbagh village.

The official said that on July 11, an incident of burglary was reported at Uttam Nagar wherein the complainant stated that his Apple mobile phone, Dell laptop, earbuds, and one bag were found to be stolen from his house.

The police scanned the CCTV footage of the spot as well as the surrounding areas and the route followed by the culprit before or after the incident. “After analysing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused person cleverly disabled the electric locking system installed at the main gate of the house and committed the crime. As per analysis of technical surveillance the mobile phone of the complainant was located in the area of Nawada, Delhi,” the official said.

The accused person identified as Abhishek was finally held following a tip-off.

The accused revealed that he completed his electrical engineering in Pune in 2017. During this period he got addicted to smack and ganja. After completing engineering, he got admitted to a college in Pune for pursuing MBA in 2018. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, he couldn’t complete his MBA and returned to his hometown.

The accused then moved to Noida and did an internship at Tech Mahindra for three months in 2022 after which he returned to his hometown. Later in June 2023, he started another internship and took a room on rent at Delhi’s Nawada, but soon due to his addiction to smack and ganja, he ran out of money.

The accused then started committing burglaries to earn his livelihood in Delhi. He used his knowledge of Electric Engineering in opening the electric locks installed at residences and then commits burglary.

