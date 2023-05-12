Starting next week, some GO bus riders in the GTA will have a quieter and cleaner ride.

Ontario announced today that two new fully-electric GO buses will service some Mississauga, Milton and Toronto routes from Monday.

“The launch of these electric buses marks a significant milestone in our government’s plan to be a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re building a strong electric vehicle supply chain, securing game changing investments in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, and getting more electric vehicles on the road. The future is electric and we’re leading the charge.”

Starting May 15, commuters on GO bus routes 19 (Mississauga/North York), 27 (Milton/North York), 92 (Oshawa/Yorkdale) and 96B (Oshawa/Finch Express) will have the opportunity to travel on the zero-emission buses. The buses will be identifiable by their unique exterior, which features a lightning bolt. Once onboard, commuters will experience a quieter ride and have access to USB chargers and seatbelts.

Each bus is powered by nine batteries and can be fully charged in approximately three to four hours. The buses will be charged at the Streetsville (in Mississauga) and Steeprock (in North York) GO bus garages.

The new electric vehicle GO buses have been in the testing phase without passengers since December 2021. The results of the initial testing phase were considered when routes were selected for revenue service, to help ensure the buses return to the garage with 20 per cent battery capacity. Testing has shown that these buses can travel about 225 kilometres in colder temperatures and about 300 kilometres in warmer temperatures without needing a charge.