Ontario is moving ahead with its plan to modernize and expand the GO rail service in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area. The project whose ultimate goal is to provide frequent two-way, all-day service includes introducing a new electric train fleet that could reach speeds of 140 kilometres per hour between stations.

“Building Ontario through critical infrastructure projects like GO Rail Expansion, will unlock the potential of the economic engine of our province – the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation, Metrolinx and ONxpress Transportation Partners will enter a 24-month development phase to work collaboratively on design, early investigations, schedule optimization and key initial construction work. This will include the delivery of overhead electrification, a new electric train fleet, upgraded train control systems, and expanded tracks and structures along the corridors to allow for potentially significantly higher frequencies than pre-pandemic service. The project will also include the operations and maintenance of the GO rail network.

“Transforming the GO rail network and delivering two-way, all-day service will be a game-changer for the people of the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” said Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation. “With quicker and more convenient ways to get from Point A to Point B throughout the region, people will thrive with easier access to home, work and recreation.”

Construction is expected to start in 2023 with incremental opportunities to add service starting in approximately 2025/26.

GO rail is expected to become one of the busiest railways in North America with over 200 million annual riders by 2055. Revenues are projected to exceed 100 per cent of operating costs over the next 60 years – saving taxpayers’ money, stated the Ministry of Transportation.

“The GO Expansion program is the backbone of a historic investment in transit, connecting new subways, new light rail lines and local transit into a tightly integrated regional network,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx.