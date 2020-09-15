Electric vehicle startup PURE EV ventures into global market

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Indian Institutes of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV on Tuesday said it will launch its premium model EPluto7G scooter in Nepal by October 2020 as part of its international expansion plans.

The battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in the gradient requirements of Nepal, the company said, adding that it has developed “power train” capabilities and efficiency in its vehicles to enhance the user experience in rough terrain.

In a bid to expand to other international markets, the startup is also looking for good distribution partners that can create an efficient channel network for vehicle sales and service in the target markets.

“We will be expanding to other international markets as well over the course of next year with particular focus on South Asia, South East Asia and East African countries,” PURE EV CEO Rohit Vadera said in a statement.

PURE EV is partnering with White Lotus Motors (WLM) for distribution of its EV two-wheelers in Nepal.

WLM will establish two outlets in the capital city of Kathmandu as part of the partnership.

PURE EV said it plans to launch more models in the near future.

“We intend to start off with annual sales of 1,000 scooters and have wider coverage in the top five cities of the country within a year,” Vadera said, revealing the targets for the Nepal market.

The startup said it is working closely with WLM for the establishment of high-quality workshops, providing timely “after-sales” service and also ensuring adequate spare parts availability.

