INDIA

Electricity Amendment Bill not to impact agriculture sector, says Power Minister

NewsWire
0
3

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 covers amendments related to power sector and there is no amendment proposal related to agriculture sector, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Power Minister R.K. Singh gave the assurance in response to a question in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

“Further, the provision of subsidy as in the present Act i.e. Electricity Act, 2003 is not proposed to be changed and the states can continue to give subsidy to farmers and other consumers as they are doing at present,” he said.

As per Electricity Act, 2003, the subsidy to specific categories of consumers including domestic and farmers is decided by state governments.

The proposed legislation is currently under consideration of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, which is headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

Last year during the Monsoon session, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Committee by the power minister, immediately after being introduced in Lok Sabha, amid protests by opposition that it encroached upon powers of states and allows privatisation of electricity on the lines of communication sector.

20230328-210804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Feeling more ‘secure’, 3,841 Kashmiri Pandit youth returned to Valley: Centre

    K’taka court fines police Rs 5 lakh for wrongful arrest

    Budget 23-24: Nitish claims ignorance, Fin Min says Centre cheated Bihar...

    Youth Congress’ Kerala President faces high criticism in meeting