LIFESTYLE

Electricity price in Finland hits record high in Q4 2022: Statistics

NewsWire
0
0

The average electricity price for household in Finland rose to an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, official figures showed.

Statistics Finland said the price for household was 20 cents to 34 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), 23-26 per cent more than in the previous quarter and 41-49 per cent more than a year earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, the price for business was 40-80 per cent higher in the last quarter of 2022 than a year earlier.

On an annual basis, the price increase was 32-87 per cent compared to that of 2021.

Since autumn of 2021, prices for electricity in Finland have risen faster than the consumer price index (CPI).

Since January 2020, electricity prices have increased by an average of 88 per cent, said Kristiina Nieminen, chief actuary at Statistics Finland.

There are many reasons for the rise in electricity prices: global energy demand had generally increased in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nieminen said, adding that the complete termination of imports of Russian electricity and substantially reduced imports of Russian gas also affected electricity prices.

20230310-142404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Engineering student from Kerala slits throat, ends life in B’luru College

    Kajol shares her love story with coffee

    Now a chatbot to help reduce eating disorders

    Somy Ali: Made tons of mistakes in the search for true...