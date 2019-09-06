Electricity to Goa police station cut over dues

Panaji, Sep 13 (IANS) Inmates locked up at the Mapusa police station in North Goa, literally could not “cool their heels” for several hours on Friday after the state electricity department cut off power to the police facility for non-payment of dues.

According to M.M. Shiroor, Assistant Engineer in charge of the department’s billing section, the electricity to the Mapusa police station was cut off due to the non-payment of Rs 19 lakh.

“The money has been due for several months. We had informed them repeatedly about it too. On non payment, we cut off the electricity to the police station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday,” Shiroor told reporters here.

Electricity was restored only after a top Home Ministry official intervened and the Chief Engineer of the State Electricity Department Reshma Mathew directed her officials to restore power.

–IANS

