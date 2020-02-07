Elephant calf determined to get up and walk!

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In an adorable video rounds on the social media, an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first steps.

The calf in the viral video can be seen trying to walk but falls back on its trunk.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around. They are about 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night.”

Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A Twitter user wrote: “Oh dear sweetheart. Thanks for sharing. Happy events are needed in today’s brutal information feed.”

Another wrote: “3 feet? Looks like an animated toy, cute.”

“Sir, any video of elephant birth you have… if you have please share,” another Twitter user wrote.

A post read: “Nice… even a calf of cow takes around 30 mins to stand and then it starts jumping.”

