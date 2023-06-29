An elephant was electrocuted in the DB Kuppe range of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in the early hours of Thursday in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

The wildlife activists raised a concern about the incident. They demanded that the forest authorities take action to protect elephants from getting electrocuted by the electric fences erected by the farmers.

They alleged that the farmers were illegally taking the electricity connections for the fences.

Joseph Hoover, a wildlife activist, stated that, “We are losing elephants frequently to electrocution in Karnataka due to rising human-animal conflicts. Farmers try to protect their crop and plantation by illegally drawing power from overhead lines and connecting it to the fence. Electrocution of an elephant, tiger, leopard, bear… is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act.”

The authorities rushed to the spot and were investigating the case.

2023062931181