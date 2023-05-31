A family, protesting the murder of a member, opted for a unique style of agitation, bringing an elephant, horse, and camel to the Jakkanpur police station on Wednesday afternoon.

They protested for three hours before ASP, Sadar Kamya Mishra reached the spot and assured the victim’s family of action against the accused as well as against police personnel who misbehaved with the deceased’s son.

The protest was triggered after the victim Munna Rai’s son named Mayank Kumar, an MBBS student in West Bengal, reached the Jakkanpur police station and sought action against the accused, but SHO’s reader Sudhansu Kumar allegedly slapped him and misbehaved with him.

Rai was shot at by his rivals on April 7. After battling for his life for 12 days, he succumbed in the hospital on April 19. An FIR has been registered in this matter but Patna police failed to arrest any accused so far.

Following the misbehaviour, Mayank Kumar called his relatives and revealed the humiliation he had undergone. They came with an elephant, camel and horse to protest against the act of cops.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the police station to ascertain the alleged misbehaviour that took place by Sudhanshu Kumar. Action will be taken against him after his guilt will be proven. We are making efforts to arrest the accused as well,” the ASP said.

