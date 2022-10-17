INDIA

Elephant, injured calf spotted by Rahul Gandhi in K’taka return to forest

An elephant and her injured calf, who were spotted by Rahul Gandhi at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka prompting the Congress leader to write to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in concern, have returned to the forest after treatment.

In his letter to Bommai, Rahul Gandhi had urged the latter to arrange for treatment, to which the Chief Minister duly reciprocated

On Monday, Harshakumar Chikkanaragund, Deputy Conservator at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said that following the Chief Minister’s directions, the elephant and her calf were tracked and administered treatment.

After the treatment, they were kept under monitoring, the official said, adding that the two have now diasappeared deep into the forests.

Directions have been given to spot them during patrolling, he added.

In his letter to Bommai, Rahul Gandhi had said: “The little calf has a severely injured on its tail and trunk, and is fighting for its life. I understand and appreciate that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course. However, in the case of endangered and iconic species, exceptions are often made depending on severity of the situation. The forementioned calf is undoubtedly in need of urgent medical care.

“Therefore I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal to your sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant.”

In response, the Chief Minister said the “issue was being raised on humanitarian grounds and will do what has to be done”.

