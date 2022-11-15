People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has said that the captive temple elephant, Jeymalyatha is still in chains and controlled with weapons.

PETA India said that its video evidences refute the claims made by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that Jeymalyatha was ‘absolutely doing good’.

The animal rights organisation alleged that Jeymalyatha was not returned to the custodian in Assam by the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Tirukkovil temple in Tamil Nadu even after her permit to stay in the state expired.

PETA in the video shows Jeymalyatha with deep wound marks on her legs which indicates long-term chaining and mahouts carrying ankushes and sticks while taking her around the temple.

The organisation said that it had made a veterinary inspection visit to Jeymalyatha on July 27, 2022 and had submitted a report to Tamil Nadu officials explaining that her foot was painfully infected and that she was controlled with pliers and that weapons were found in her shed.

The PETA in the statement said that elephants who are kept chained in place and forced to live in dirt and hard concrete floors often have thin, uneven and even bruised foot pads and cracked nails. The animal rights organisation said that this would lead to osteomyelitis.

It also charged that no visitors are allowed to visit Jyemalyatha to keep her abuse and loneliness hidden. Harshil Maheswari, PETA India’s Deputy Director of Advocates project, said, “Don’t allow anyone to fool you. PETA India’s investigation shows Jeymalyatha is living a miserable life of pain and fear and is denied the opportunity to move around freely or socialise with other elephants.”

The PETA India Deputy Director said, “it is high time that Jeymalyatha is seized and sent to a rehabilitation centre where she can feel safe, recover from her trauma and be in the company of other elephants.”

The organisation in the statement said that it was only after the intervention of PETA India that an FIR was filed against the mahout who had beaten up the elephant. FIR was registered under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1960, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

PETA India also said that abused elephants are dangerous and many retaliate and added that according to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Taskforce, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a span of 15 years.

